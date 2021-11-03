Ajax beats 10-man Dortmund to reach Champions League last 16

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Ajax has ground down a tenacious 10-man Borussia Dortmund team to win 3-1 and book its place in the Champions League knockout stages. Despite a first-half red card, Dortmund led the game until Dusan Tadic leveled the score for Ajax in the 72nd minute. Goals from Sébastien Haller and Davy Klaassen then gave Ajax the win. In the first half a video review upheld a contentious red card for Dortmund center-back Mats Hummels over a lunging challenge on Brazilian winger Antony despite relatively light contact. Ajax has won all four of its games in Group C.