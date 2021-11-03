49ers get Kittle, Wilson, Gould back at practice

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers got star tight end George Kittle and two other key players back on the practice field after stints on injured reserve as they try to get healthier for the second half of the season. The 49ers opened the practice windows for Kittle, running back Jeff Wilson Jr. and kicker Robbie Gould. Kittle and Gould are expected to play Sunday against Arizona. Wilson may take an additional week to get back in games after injuring his knee in May.