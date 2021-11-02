US to play exhibition against Bosnia on Dec 18 in California

CHICAGO (AP) — The United States will play an exhibition against Bosnia and Herzegovina on Dec. 18 at Carson, California, to keep its Major League Soccer-based players fit ahead of January World Cup qualifiers. The match is not on a FIFA international fixture date, which means neither team will have most of its Europe-based players. The U.S. is second in the final round of the World Cup qualifying in North and Central American and the Caribbean through six of 14 matches. The Americans host Mexico on Nov. 12 at Cincinnati and play at Jamaica four days later.