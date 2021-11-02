NY study backs Buffalo Bills in bid to build new stadium

By JOHN WAWROW

AP Sports Writer

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills’ bid to land a new, taxpayer-backed stadium has been narrowed to two sites, with renovating their existing facility essentially being ruled out as being cost-prohibitive. A feasibility study financed by the state of New York and released Tuesday backs the Bills’ proposal to build a 60,000-seat stadium either near their existing home or downtown. The study estimates a cost of $1.354 billion to build it at the Bills’ proposed location across the street from their current home. A downtown stadium would add $750 million, at minimum, because of the need to acquire land and upgrade infrastructure.