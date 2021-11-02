Jets acquire OL Duvernay-Tardif from Chiefs for TE Brown

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.

AP Pro Football Writer

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets added some depth to the offensive line, acquiring guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif from the Kansas City Chiefs for tight end Daniel Brown ahead of the NFL’s trade deadline. Duvernay-Tardiff is a licensed medical doctor who opted out of last season to work on the front lines in the battle against COVID-19. He was active for the first time Monday night for the Chiefs’ 20-17 win over the New York Giants but didn’t play. The 30-year-old offensive lineman from Canada has played in 60 NFL games and was the starting right guard for Kansas City in its 31-20 victory over San Francisco in the Super Bowl during the 2019 season.