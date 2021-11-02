Giolito, Flaherty watch prep teammate Fried in WS Game 6

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Baseball Writer

HOUSTON (AP) — While Max Fried started Game 6 of the World Series for Atlanta, two of his former high school teammates and fellow big league pitchers were in the stands. Chicago White Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito and St. Louis pitcher Jack Flaherty were on hand in Houston to watch their old teammate from Harvard-Westlake High School in California. The two pitchers watched along with Harvard-Westlake’s Matt LaCour, the baseball coach there from 2002-15 and now one of the school’s athletic directors.