Eyes up: Big 10 bowl picture crowded at top, murky in middle

By DAVE CAMPBELL

AP Sports Writer

Four weeks remain in Big Ten play, and Michigan State, Ohio State and Michigan all remain in pursuit of a spot in the national semifinals. The Rose Bowl is next on the list. Iowa and Minnesota have also reached the six-win threshold for bowl game eligibility. Wisconsin and Penn State are at five and should have no problem getting there, while Purdue and Maryland with five wins have tougher schedules ahead. Rutgers has to win two of its last four games. Northwestern can only lose once more. Illinois, Indiana and Nebraska have to win out to play beyond November.