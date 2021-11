By CHARLES ODUM

AP Sports Writer

Brian Snitker has joined mentor Bobby Cox as the only Atlanta Braves managers to win the World Series. The championship clinched with a Game 6 win over the Houston Astros was the payoff on Snitker’s investment of 44 years as a Braves lifer. After a long career as player, instructor, coach and manager in the Braves’ organization, the 66-year-old Snitker has earned his place in team history.