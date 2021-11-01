Verry Elleegant beats Incentivise to win Melbourne Cup

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Verry Elleegant has surged home to win Melbourne Cup from pre-race favorite Incentivise and Spanish Mission. It was the New Zealand-bred mare’s 10th Group 1 win and gave trainer Chris Waller a first victory in Australia’s most famous horse race. A crowd capped at 10,000 was at the Flemington Racecourse to watch the race as Melbourne continues to emerge from lockdown during the COVID-19 pandemic. There was no crowd allowed in 2020