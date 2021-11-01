Kane gets hat trick as Blackhawks beat Senators for 1st win

By JAY COHEN

AP Sports Writer

CHICAGO (AP) — Patrick Kane had three goals and an assist in his return to the lineup, and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Ottawa Senators 5-1 for their first win of the season. Chicago improved to 1-7-2 in front of a half-full United Center. Marc-Andre Fleury made 29 saves, Brandon Hagel scored twice and captain Jonathan Toews had three assists. Kane was sidelined for the previous four games because of the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. Matt Murray made 26 stops for Ottawa in his first game since he was kneed in the head during a 3-2 loss to the New York Rangers on Oct. 23.