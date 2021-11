CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Blackhawks forward Patrick Kane has been removed from the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. Assistant coaches Tomas Mitell and Matt Meacham also have left the protocol. The move means Kane is cleared to play when Chicago tries for its first win of the season against the Ottawa Senators. Kane entered the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol on Oct. 23. He has one goal and four assists in five games this season.