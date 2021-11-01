Bikini rule changed in beach handball after player protest

BASEL, Switzerland (AP) — Bikini-style uniforms will no longer be mandated for female beach handball players. Equipment rules have been changed by the sport’s governing body following protests by players and European lawmakers. The new wording follows a campaign started by the Norwegian national team in July. It now allows women to wear “short tight pants” instead of bikinis. There is still a gender divide in the updated International Handball Federation equipment rules. Female players are now told to wear pants “with a close fit” while men’s shorts can be “not too baggy.”