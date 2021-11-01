‘Best path’: Marshall leaders laud move to Sun Belt

By JOHN RABY

AP Sports Writer

Marshall officials are praising the school’s move to the Sun Belt Conference as a great opportunity to boost its TV footprint and renew some old rivalries. Marshall’s Board of Governors on Monday completed the university’s move from Conference USA to the Sun Belt. The departure leaves C-USA with only five members committed to the league long-term. Interim athletic director Jeff O’Malley says there is no doubt the move was the best path for Marshall.