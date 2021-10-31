Skip to Content
Wentz's late miscues prove costly in Indy's latest loss

By MICHAEL MAROT
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Carson Wentz played almost flawlessly against division-leading Tennessee — until  the final 7 1/2 minutes. Then his old turnover habit resurfaced and it all went awry. After throwing one interception through the first 31 quarters of this season, Wentz’s two late ones proved costly in the 34-31 overtime loss. Wentz blamed himself for miscues. But coach Frank Reich said the problem wasn’t Wentz. Reich said it was his poor play calling.

