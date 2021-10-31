Offense sputters, drops doom Browns in loss to Steelers

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — Jarvis Landry’s dependable hands failed him at the worst possible time. The Browns can’t count on anything right now. Landry fumbled and had two critical drops in the fourth quarter as Cleveland lost 15-10 to the Pittsburgh Steelers and fell into last place in the AFC North. Cleveland’s offense isn’t clicking as expected. The Browns have scored just 41 points in the past three games, putting more pressure on a defense dealing with injuries. Quarterback Baker Mayfield returned after sitting out one game with a shoulder injury but couldn’t spark an offense loaded with weapons that are misfiring.