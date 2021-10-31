Kontaveit beats Halep to secure spot at WTA Finals

CLUJ-NAPOCA, Romania (AP) — Anett Kontaveit of Estonia has secured a spot at the season-ending WTA Finals after beating Simona Halep 6-2, 6-3 in the final of the Transylvania Open. Kontaveit won her fourth title in the last 10 weeks and fifth overall. The second-seeded Kontaveit didn’t drop a set in the tournament while winning her second straight title after victory at the Kremlin Cup in Moscow last week. Her strong finish to the season with 26 wins from her last 28 matches secured the eighth and final place at the WTA finals in Guadalajara, Mexico. She is the first player from Estonia to do so.