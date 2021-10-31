Back with Astros, Gonzalez makes loud impact with soft hit

By RONALD BLUM

AP Baseball Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — Marwin Gonzalez broke a fifth-inning tie with a two-run single that landed just 235 feet away in left field, leading the Houston Astros’ come back from a four-run deficit in a 9-5 win over the Atlanta Braves. With Houston down 3-2, the Series resumes at Minute Maid Park on Tuesday night. Gonzalez hit a tying home run an 0-2 pitch from All-Star closer Kenley Jansen leading off the ninth in Game 2 four years ago. Houston won in 11 innings and went on to win in seven games for its first title.