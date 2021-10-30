Williams throws 6 TD passes, No. 4 Oklahoma routs Texas Tech

By CLIFF BRUNT

AP Sports Writer

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Caleb Williams threw for 402 yards and six touchdowns and No. 4 Oklahoma finally put together a complete game, rolling past Texas Tech 52-21 on Saturday. The true freshman quarterback tied Kyler Murray and Landry Jones for the second-most touchdown passes in a game in school history. Baker Mayfield threw seven against Texas Tech in 2016. Marvin Mims caught four passes for 135 yards and two touchdowns, and Mario Williams had five receptions for 100 yards and a score to help the Sooners (9-0, 6-0 Big 12) extend their nation-leading winning streak to 17 games. Donovan Smith passed for 192 yards for the Red Raiders (5-4, 2-4) in Sonny Cumbie’s first game as interim coach since Matt Wells was fired.