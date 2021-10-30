Titans defensive assistant Jim Schwartz to miss Colts’ game

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Titans senior defensive assistant coach Jim Schwartz will miss Tennessee’s game Sunday in Indianapolis because of the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols. The Titans announced Saturday night that Schwartz would not be with them for the second game between the AFC South rivals. Coach Mike Vrabel hired the former Philadelphia defensive coordinator and Detroit head coach in April. The Titans currently rank 10th in the NFL with 17 sacks, two off their total for 2020 when they were 30th in that category. Titans defensive coordinator Dean Pees was taken to the hospital in the first quarter of a loss in November 2018.