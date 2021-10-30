Talented Memphis eager to end NCAA Tournament drought

By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

Memphis has landed plenty of elite recruits, yet still hasn’t earned an NCAA Tournament bid during Penny Hardaway’s coaching tenure. Perhaps this is the year that changes. Memphis returns three of its top five scorers from a team that won the NIT last season and also brings in the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class, according to composite rankings of sites compiled by 247Sports. The 12th-ranked Tigers are hoping that combination adds up to their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2014.