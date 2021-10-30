Syracuse uses third-quarter blitz, beats Boston College 21-6

By MARK FRANK

Associated Press

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Sean Tucker and Garrett Shrader scored on long runs and Courtney Jackson ran back a punt 66 yards for another score as Syracuse scored three touchdowns in a five-minute span in the third quarter and defeated Boston College 21-6. Tucker scored on a 51-yard run and finished with a career-high 207 yards. Shrader followed with a 48-yard scoring run and Jackson capped the surge with 3 minutes to go in the third. A pair of field goals by Connor Lytton accounted for BC’s scoring.