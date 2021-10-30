Start me up: Lee makes 1st big league start in World Series

By RONALD BLUM

AP Baseball Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta’s Dylan Lee became the first pitcher to make his first big league start in the World Series. The 27-year-old lasted four batters and 15 pitches against Houston. He allowed one run while getting one out, the shortest start in the Series since the Yankees’ David Wells in Game 5 of 2003. The run scored when Carlos Correa hit an RBI grounder off Kyle Wright. Lee, who had two regular season and two postseason appearances as a reliever, has a 27.00 Series ERA.