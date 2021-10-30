Solskjær gets vital win for United; City, Liverpool setbacks

By ROB HARRIS

AP Global Soccer Writer

LONDON (AP) — Ole Gunnar Solskjær has celebrated a vital win with Manchester United after doubts were raised about his future. After collecting one point from four games, a 3-0 win at Tottenham will give Solskjær some breathing space even though United is still eight points from first place. Chelsea was able to extend its lead at the Premier League summit to three points with a 3-0 win at Newcastle. Klopp’s second-place Liverpool threw away a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 against Brighton. Defending champion Manchester City is two points further back after Guardiola’s 200th league game in charge of the club ended in a 2-0 loss to Crystal Palace.