Sam Houston wins 18th straight, rolls past Tarleton 45-27

STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP) — Eric Schmid threw five touchdown passes to lead FCS top-ranked Sam Houston to a 45-27 victory over Tarleton. It was the 18th-straight win for Sam Houston (7-0, 5-0 ASUN-Western Athletic Conference) dating to the 2019 season, the longest current streak in Division I. The Bearkats have also won a record 17 games in the 2021 calendar year. Schmid was 25-of-37 passing for 298 yards, with three touchdown passes going to Ife Adeyi and one each to Noah Smith and Chandler Harvin. Steven Duncan completed 25 of 43 passes for 403 yards and threw three touchdown passes for Tarleton (4-4, 0-1).