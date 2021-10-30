Ramsdale heroics preserve Arsenal’s 2-0 EPL win at Leicester

LEICESTER, England (AP) — Aaron Ramsdale produced a stunning goalkeeping performance to help Arsenal secure a 2-0 win at Leicester that extended its unbeaten run in the Premier League to seven games. Goals in the opening 18 minutes by Gabriel and Emile Smith Rowe put Arsenal in command before Ramsdale took center stage at the King Power Stadium. His save to tip wide Kelechi Iheanacho’s curling shot was impressive but it paled in comparison to a flying leap across his line to palm a free kick by James Maddison onto the crossbar just before half time. Arsenal lost its first three league games but has responded by winning five of its next seven.