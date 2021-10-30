Penguins star Crosby to make season debut against Devils

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Sidney Crosby is back. The Pittsburgh Penguins star will make his season debut when the Penguins host New Jersey. Crosby, 34, underwent left wrist surgery on Sept. 8. The Penguins say center Jeff Carter will also return after missing time after testing positive for COVID-19. Pittsburgh is off to a 3-2-2 start but its offense has struggled of late. The Penguins have dropped two straight while being outscored by a combined 9-1.