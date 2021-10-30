NHL Commissioner meets with Kyle Beach, offers league’s help

By JAY COHEN

AP Sports Writer

CHICAGO (AP) — NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman has talked to Kyle Beach about what the league can do to better protect its players after Beach said he was sexually assaulted by an assistant coach in 2010 and his allegations were largely ignored by the Chicago Blackhawks. Susan Loggans, an attorney representing Beach in a lawsuit against the team, said Bettman expressed his “sincere regret” over what Beach had experienced. He also offered the NHL’s help with psychological services and anything else that the league had available. Beach also is slated to meet with Donald Fehr, the leader of the NHL players’ association, on a separate video conference call.