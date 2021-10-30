Mancuso-Dykes combo rallies Richmond past New Hampshire

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — Joe Mancuso threw a pair of fourth-quarter touchdown passes to Aaron Dykes and Richmond rallied to beat New Hampshire 35-21 and pick up its first CAA win this season. After a Jake Larson field goal got the Spiders within a point in the fourth quarter, Mancuso and Dykes combined to put Richmond in front. Dykes split a pair of defenders and raced down the middle of the field for a 58-yard score and then got behind several Wildcats for an easy 28-yard TD with 3:44 remaining. The Wildcats have lost five straight games.