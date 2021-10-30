Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 11:29 AM

Halep, Kontaveit ease into final in Romania

<i></i><br/>
KRDO

CLUJ-NAPOCA, Romania (AP) — Simona Halep reached a WTA final for the 12th straight season after routing Ukrainian teenager Marta Kostyuk 6-0, 6-1. The Romanian set up a title match against Anett Kontaveit of Estonia at the Transylvania Open. Kontaveit extended her winning streak to nine matches by beating Rebecca Peterson of Sweden 6-3, 6-2 in the other semifinal match. Top-seeded Halep is 3-0 against No. 2 Kontaveit and didn’t drop a set in those matches. Halep is seeking her 23rd WTA title. Kontaveit has won three tournaments this season, and four overall.

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content