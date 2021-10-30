England puts Australia in to bat in T20 World Cup clash

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — England has put Australia in to bat in a clash of the old rivals at the T20 World Cup in Dubai. Both have won two games from two in the Super 12 stage and are tied for top spot in Group 1. Australia brought in left-arm spinner Ashton Agar in place of Mitchell Marsh to boost its bowling. England was unchanged after its eight-wicket win over Bangladesh on Wednesday. England also beat West Indies convincingly at the start of the Super 12s.