Day’s 2 TD passes help N. Iowa beat S. Illinois 23-16

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Theo Day threw two third-quarter touchdown passes and Northern Iowa created four turnovers in its 23-16 win over Southern Illinois. The Salukis, ranked No. 3 in the FCS coaches poll, led by 10 late in the first half but Northern Iowa scored 20 of the final 23. Nic Baker completed 27 of 42 passes for 306 yards and a touchdown but threw a pair of fourth-quarter interceptions for Southern Illinois (6-2, 4-1). The No. 17 Panthers have played four straight games against ranked opponents, losing to North Dakota State and South Dakota before beating then-No. 7 South Dakota State last Saturday.