Bisceglia makes FG with 5 seconds left to lift Robert Morris

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — George Martin threw for 315 yards and two touchdowns, and Nick Bisceglia made a 38-yard field goal with five seconds left to help Robert Morris beat Hampton 38-35. Martin highlighted Robert Morris’ final drive with a scramble to get away from pressure before finding tight end Dylan Smith over the middle for a 20-yard gain, setting up the field goal two plays later. Alijah Jackson carried it 25 times for 127 yards and a touchdown for Robert Morris. Robert Morris overcame five rushing touchdowns from Hampton quarterback Jett Duffey.