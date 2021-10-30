Bayern hits back with 5-2 win at Union Berlin in Bundesliga

By CIARÁN FAHEY

AP Sports Writer

BERLIN (AP) — Robert Lewandowski has scored twice as Bayern Munich restored some lost pride with a 5-2 win at Union Berlin in the Bundesliga. Bayern was smarting from Wednesday’s 5-0 loss at Borussia Mönchengladbach in the cup. It rebounded by ending Union’s 21-game unbeaten run at home in the league. It was a clinical performance from the table-topping visitors, with Lewandowski starring early on and Leroy Sané getting the third goal. Kingsley Coman and Thomas Müller made sure of the result after Niko Gießelmann and Julian Ryerson had kept Union’s hopes alive.