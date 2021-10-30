Badie’s big plays carry Missouri past Vanderbilt 37-28

By MARK MCGEE

Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tyler Badie set the offensive pace for the Missouri Tigers on Saturday afternoon with two rushing touchdowns and 294 total yards in a 37-28 Southeastern Conference win over Vanderbilt. The Commodores, who have lost 18 straight SEC games, pulled ahead 14-10 in the second quarter on a 10-yard run by Patrick Smith. After a fake Vanderbilt field-goal attempt resulted in a 5-yard rushing loss by kicker Joseph Bulovas, Missouri took over with 15 seconds left in the first half. That was enough time for Connor Bazelak to fire a 45-yard scoring strike to Keke Chism, giving the Tigers a 17-14 lead at halftime. Badie’s 73-yard run on first down late in the final quarter set up Tyler Macon’s 2-yard TD run to wrap up the win.