Astros a big zero in key spots, one loss from WS elimination

By BEN WALKER

AP Baseball Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — Time and time again, the Houston Astros put runners on base. Alex Bregman, Carlos Correa and Jose Altuve all had their chances in Game 4 of the World Series. But a big hit once again eluded the Astros and they fell to Atlanta 3-2, leaving them one loss from elimination. Manager Dusty Baker even tried a novel approach with his lineup. He put good-hitting pitcher Zack Greinke in the eighth spot, ahead of catcher Martín Maldonado — the only other time in World Series play that a pitcher didn’t bat ninth was in 1918, with a Red Sox lefty named Babe Ruth. Greinke came through with a single, too.