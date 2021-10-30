Agüero taken to hospital after feeling ‘a little dizzy’

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona says that Sergio Agüero has been taken to the hospital for “cardiological tests” after he was substituted during Barcelona’s 1-1 draw with Alavés at Camp Nou. Agüero came off in the 41st minute of the Spanish league match. Caretaker coach Sergi Barjuan says that Agüero told him that he felt “a little dizzy.” The Argentine was attended by team medics on the pitch after he motioned to the top of his chest and throat. After spending a minute stretched on the turf, Aguero was able to walk off.