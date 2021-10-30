Adeyi’s TD run in OT lifts North Texas over Rice 30-24

HOUSTON (AP) — Ayo Adeyi had two touchdown runs from short yardage, including one in overtime to give North Texas a 30-24 victory over Rice. Christian VanSickle missed a 46-yard field goal attempt for Rice (3-5, 2-2 Conference USA), which had the first possession on OT. Adeyi scored from the 1 on the ensuing series and North Texas (2-6, 1-3) ended a six-game losing streak. Isaiah Johnson’s 6-yard TD run gave the Mean Green a 24-17 lead with 2:03 remaining in the fourth quarter. Adeyi scored from the 1 on the ensuing series and North Texas (2-6, 1-3) ended a six-game losing streak.