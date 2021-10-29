Penguins face suit over ex minors coach accused of assault

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A lawsuit against the Pittsburgh Penguins accuses its former top minor league coach of sexually assaulting the wife of one of his assistants. Jarrod and Erin Skalde say former AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton coach Clark Donatelli sexually assaulted and harassed her. The lawsuit also says team officials sought to keep the matter quiet while terminating Donatelli, who apologized for the incident and said he was drunk. Jarrod Skalde also says the organization retaliated against him for reporting the assault. Skalde had his position eliminated early in the pandemic. The Penguins have denied wrongdoing.