Norris scores 2, Senators beat Stars to snap 3-game skid

By LARY BUMP
Associated Press

DALLAS (AP) — Josh Norris scored two goals and the Ottawa Senators snapped a three-game losing streak with a 4-1 win over the Dallas Stars. Brady Tkachuk and Connor Brown also scored for Ottawa. Filip Gustavsson made 35 saves in his 12th NHL game. The 22-year-old Norris and Gustavsson were playing their first NHL game in the U.S. The Senators played in the U.S. for the first time since the 2019-20 season after opening the season with five of their first six games at home and another contest in Toronto. Joe Pavelski scored in the second period for Dallas. 

