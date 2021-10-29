NHL not disciplining ex-Blackhawks GM for role in scandal

NEW YORK (AP) — The NHL has decided not to discipline a former Chicago Blackhawks assistant general manager for his role in the club’s mishandling of sexual assault allegations made by a player in 2010. Commissioner Gary Bettman met with Cheveldayoff, now the GM of the Winnipeg Jets. He concluded based on that conversation and the team’s investigation that Cheveldayoff was not responsible for improper decisions made at the time. Bettman felt Cheveldayoff had limited say in the matter as a low-ranking club official.