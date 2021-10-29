Mills to start for Texans against Rams with Taylor still out

By KRISTIE RIEKEN

AP Sports Writer

HOUSTON (AP) — Rookie Davis Mills will start at quarterback for the Houston Texans Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams with Tyrod Taylor not yet ready to return from a hamstring injury. Taylor practiced this week for the first time since injuring his hamstring in Week 2 and there was hope that he could play against the Rams. But coach David Culley said Friday that Taylor wasn’t ready to return and Mills would make his sixth consecutive start.