Milan mayor: 2026 ceremony will be held in old San Siro

MILAN (AP) — Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala says that the opening ceremony for the 2026 Winter Olympics will be held at the current San Siro stadium. Sala is moving ahead with plans to build a new stadium in the city. But he says after a meeting with representatives from both clubs that “no matter the timing of when the new stadium will be built” the ceremony will be held in the old venue “as a tribute to its glorious history.” Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo are the host cities for the 2026 Games. The closing ceremony for 2026 is scheduled for Verona’s Arena.