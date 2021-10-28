Slow it down: Darnold’s mechanics a focus after benching

By STEVE REED

AP Sports Writer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers are tinkering with Sam Darnold’s mechanics in hopes of salvaging whatever confidence the quarterback has left. Panthers coach Matt Rhule has been working closely with Darnold this week on his footwork, particularly slowing down his backpedal. Darnold’s drops have gotten quicker and quicker as the season has progressed, which Rhule believes has thrown off the timing with his receivers. To help illustrate, Rhule showed Darnold game film from Carolina’s Week 2 win against the New Orleans Saints when he was more in sync. They’re hoping Darnold can adjust this Sunday when the Panthers visit the Atlanta Falcons.