Saints’ Winston aims to manage emotions vs. Bucs, Brady

By BRETT MARTEL

AP Sports Writer

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The NFC South rivalry between Tampa Bay and New Orleans has taken on even more intrigue now that former Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston has become Drew Brees’ successor with the Saints. Winston gets his first start this Sunday against the franchise that drafted him first overall in 2015 and made him the face of their franchise before unceremoniously cutting ties in 2020 so they could replace him with Tom Brady. Winston won’t deny the personal significance of this matchup. But he says he’s trying to manage his emotions and just be the quarterback New Orleans needs him to be.