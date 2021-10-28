No. 5 Buckeyes cruising again as No. 20 Penn St visits

By The Associated Press

Penn State lost an extraordinary nine-overtime game to Illinois last week. That demoralizing setback dropped the Nittany Lions all the way to No. 20 and took some of the luster off Saturday’s showdown with No. 5 Ohio State. The Buckeyes are building momentum and climbing the polls again following a Week 2 upset by Oregon. Knocking off Ohio State at home would be a monumental rebound for Penn State and likely push the Buckeyes out of playoff contention. But that’s not likely, especially not with 100,000 screaming fans in a night game at Ohio Stadium.