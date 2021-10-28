No. 16 Baylor at home could knock Texas out of Big 12 race

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Sports Writer

No. 16 Baylor could pretty much knock Texas out of a chance to get into the Big 12 championship game in coach Steve Sarkisian’s first season. The 6-1 Bears have already tripled their overall win total in coach Dave Aranda’s second year. Both teams are coming off open dates. Texas is 4-3 after losses in its last two games when blowing double-digit leads. Baylor in its last game beat ranked future Big 12 team BYU. Fourth-ranked Oklahoma is home against Texas Tech. The Red Raiders have interim coach Sonny Cumbie in charge after Matt Wells was fired this week.