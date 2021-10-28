FANTASY PLAYS: Players to start and sit for NFL Week 8

By BRANDON GDULA

numberFire

Daniel Jones has a great matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs, who rank 30th in adjusted pass defense based on numberFire’s metrics. Jones has played two below-average adjusted pass defenses this season, and in those games, he has averaged 22.0 fantasy points, 257.5 yards, and just 0.5 passing touchdowns. In total, he has put up league-average efficiency against these beatable defenses, so he’s a viable streaming option for Week 8.