By DAN GREENSPAN

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Pierre-Luc Dubois scored twice, Kyle Connor had three assists and the Winnipeg Jets used a third-period charge to defeat the Los Angeles Kings 3-2 on Thursday night. Andrew Copp had a power-play goal for the Jets, who have won four straight. Rasmus Kupari and Adrian Kempe scored for the Kings, who have not won since beating the Vegas Golden Knights in their opener.