South Africa’s de Kock apologizes, will take knee in future

By GERALD IMRAY

AP Sports Writer

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — South African cricket player Quinton de Kock has apologized for refusing to play in a T20 World Cup game but says he felt his rights were “taken away” when he and his teammates were told they must take a knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. De Kock says he will take a knee in the future. De Kock made himself unavailable for Tuesday’s game against the West Indies after a directive from the South African cricket board that morning ordered all its players to take a knee before games. De Kock explained he didn’t previously take a knee because he felt he didn’t have to prove he was against racism.