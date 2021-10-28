Cowboys at Vikings: McCarthy makes familiar prime time visit

By DAVE CAMPBELL

AP Pro Football Writer

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Dallas coach Mike McCarthy is making a familiar visit to Minnesota. His Cowboys are in first place with the NFL’s highest-scoring offense. They play the Vikings on Sunday in a prime-time game with a raucous crowd eager for a victory by the home team against a longtime nemesis. That was a familiar scenario for McCarthy over 13 years with the Green Bay Packers. He’s in his second season with the Cowboys. They’re off to a 5-1 start. The Vikings are 3-3. Both teams had a bye last week. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott’s status is uncertain with a calf strain.